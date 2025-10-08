Israeli diplomats admit investing in Imran Khan, saying PTI chief ‘failed to deliver’, journo claims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s senior investigative journalist Azaz Syed claimed that Israeli diplomats admitted to investing heavily in Imran Khan, only for him to “underperform” expectations.

Speaking on digital channel, Syed said he was present at a private gathering abroad where the Israeli ambassador was also in attendance. Unaware of the audience, the diplomats allegedly boasted: “Israel and we have invested a lot in Imran Khan, but he didn’t perform as hoped.”

Azaz added Khan deliberately avoids making statements about Tel Aviv, and shockingly, his former in-laws reportedly have deep ties with the Jewish nation.

This explosive claim raises fresh questions about Pakistan’s political and international dynamics, potentially shaking the corridors of power.

Khan’s connection to Goldsmith family opened after his marriage to Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of British financier Sir James Goldsmith. The duo divorced, but maintained cordial ties with the family, and some of these links have fueled speculation about indirect connections to pro-Israel circles due to the Goldsmiths’ influence and background.

As critics accused PTI chief of supporting former PM, he opposed recognizing Israel and voiced strong support for Palestinian rights, condemning Israeli actions in Gaza.