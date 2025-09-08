Karachi mayor announces Union Council counters at all NADRA centres

KARACHI – In a significant step toward improving public service delivery, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has announced that Union Council (UC) counters will soon be established at all NADRA centers across the city.

Speaking at the inauguration of an upgraded NADRA registration center in Babar Bazaar, Landhi, the mayor also revealed that a feasibility study has been launched for a new NADRA center in Kakri Ground, Lyari, while mega centers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg, and Surjani Town are currently under construction to serve high-density population areas.

The newly upgraded Landhi center has been expanded from four to seven single-window counters, increasing its capacity to accommodate up to 120 individuals.

The center also offers separate restrooms for men and women, wheelchair access, and drinking water facilities to ensure a comfortable environment for all citizens.

Aamir Ali Khan, Director General NADRA Sindh, said that five centers in Karachi have already been upgraded, and 21 more will be enhanced in phases.

He acknowledged initial issues faced by users of NADRA’s new mobile application, but assured that once fully functional, it will provide long-term convenience to citizens.

Khan added that the integration of UC counters, upgraded centers, and new mega facilities will significantly improve the speed and efficiency of NADRA services in Karachi.