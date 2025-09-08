Schools closure extended in Punjab cities due to flooding

FAISALABAD – Education authorities in multiple districts of Punjab have extended the closures of schools due to flooding and heavy rainfall.

The move aims to ensure student safety and allow time for damage assessment in affected areas.

In Pindi Bhattian, the chief executive officer of education issued a notification confirming that schools in 111 flood-affected villages will remain closed until September 12.

The decision, made on the orders of the deputy commissioner, applies to both primary and secondary institutions. Schools in these areas will only reopen after structural safety assessments are completed.

In Okara, the deputy commissioner has extended the closure of schools till September 14 due to flooding situation.

In Sialkot, authorities have decided to keep 80 government schools closed until September 10, following reports of floodwater accumulation in school buildings.

According to Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, several institutions across the Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur, and Sambrial tehsils have been temporarily shut down to prevent risk to students and staff.

Education departments and local administrations across the affected regions are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates on school reopening based on weather conditions and infrastructure readiness.