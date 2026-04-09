Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens after 40-day closure amid ceasefire in region

JERUSALEM – Israeli authorities have reopened Al-Aqsa Mosque for worshippers after a 40-day closure.

Early this morning, large numbers of worshippers flocked to the mosque in Jerusalem, creating moving scenes of devotion at the revered site.

According to an official statement from the Israeli government, all holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa, were opened to visitors and worshippers starting this morning.

JUST IN: After 40 Days, Al-Aqsa Mosque Reopens pic.twitter.com/Z6bjP7yNoN — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 9, 2026

The reopening brought a wave of joy to the streets of Jerusalem, with citizens gathering in large numbers to resume religious activities.

The mosque had been closed for 40 days due to security concerns and heightened tensions following the recent outbreak of hostilities with Iran.

The lifting of the closure coincides with the ceasefire, raising hopes for the resumption of religious activities in the area.