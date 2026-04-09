Crude Oil jumps back over $97 as Uncertainty Looms over Closure of Hormuz

LONDON – Global energy markets witnessed another uptick on Thursday as crude oil prices jumped due to supply concerns and shifting economic indicators, as Israel jeopardized the ceasefire by killing hundreds in Lebanon.
Global Oil Prices
|Indexes
|Price
|Change
|Percentage
|WTI Crude (US)
|$97.25
|+2.84
|+3.01%
|Brent Crude (UK)
|$96.72
|+1.97
|+2.08%
|Murban Crude (UAE)
|$97.64
|0.00
|0.00%
|Natural Gas
|$2.725
|+0.001
|+0.04%
|Gasoline
|$3.032
|+0.026
|+0.88%
WTI Crude goes up by 3.01% increase to settle at $97.25. Brent Crude followed suit with a solid 2.08% gain, reflecting a broad bullish sentiment across the Atlantic. Gasoline rose nearly 1% to $3.032, while Natural Gas remained largely flat, edging up a marginal 0.04%.
Despite the volatility in Western benchmarks, Murban crude remained unchanged at $97.64, acting as a steady anchor in the Middle Eastern market.
Analysts suggest that the sudden jump in WTI and Brent may be linked to lower-than-expected inventory reports and geopolitical tensions affecting key shipping routes. Investors are now eyeing the $100 per barrel mark as momentum continues to build heading into the next trading session.
The development comes as tankers traffic in Hormuz remained standstill after Israeli strikes, though US Vice President JD Vance insisted the strait is “starting to reopen.” Traders remain on edge as the potential for prolonged disruption looms large.
Strait of Hormuz at Standstill as Israeli attacks on Lebanon dent fragile Iran‑US Ceasefire