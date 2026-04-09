Pakistan Idol Season 2 ‘reality exposed’ amid serious allegations

LAHORE – A senior journalist, Naeem, has exposed serious controversies surrounding the “Pakistan Idol” Season 2, which began airing in October 2025 but it was halted abruptly without airing the finale.

The programe featured Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Bilal Maqsood as judges.

Naeem, while referring it as “Fraud Idol”, said the organizers failed to pay vendors responsible for graphics, lighting, and other technical services.



Reports indicated that star judges and artists have nearly Rs500 million in unpaid dues. They suggested that the production company has been contacting individuals separately to prevent them from uniting over the financial claims.

The finale of the season was neither filmed nor aired, despite public statements claiming that economic challenges and the ongoing war were responsible for the suspension.

Photographer Ahsan Qureshy has filed a lawsuit against the show for non-payment, bringing further scrutiny to the production. Attempts were reportedly made to settle with Ahsan privately in exchange for dropping the case.

Viewers and reports from different media outlets have highlighted the growing dissatisfaction surrounding the show, pointing to systemic mismanagement and unpaid staff.

The sudden halt of a season featuring renowned judges Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, and Bilal Maqsood raised suspicions early on, which have now been confirmed by these revelations.

The controversy has tarnished the show’s reputation, turning public attention to allegations of widespread non-payment and mismanagement behind the scenes.

As the story unfolds, questions remain about how the production will address these claims and whether the show can regain the trust of its artists, vendors, and viewers.