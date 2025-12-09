Field Marshal Asim Munir remembers 1971 Naval Heroics on Hangor Day

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir paid glowing tribute to heroic crew of PNS Hangor, whose actions on 9 December 1971, sinking INS Khukri and crippling INS Kirpan, remain landmark in Pakistan’s naval history.

He termed Hangor Day as symbol of Pakistan Navy’s valor and the nation’s unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, highlighted the upcoming induction of eight advanced Hangor-class submarines and released a documentary, Hadaf, based on the war diary of Hangor’s commanding officer, Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Tasnim. The day also honors the sacrifice of the crew of PNS/M Ghazi, underscoring the dedication and professionalism of Pakistan’s naval forces.

Pakistan observed Hangor Day today, paying tribute to historic bravery of PNS Hangor and its crew, whose actions during 1971 war remain a symbol of courage and dedication.

Field Marshal hailed crew’s valor, calling Hangor Day testament to Pakistan’s enduring commitment to defending its sovereignty. “On 9 December 1971, the crew of Hangor accomplished a heroic feat that remains etched in the memory of our adversaries. The Pakistan Navy, then as now, stands as a strong shield protecting our maritime borders,” he said.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, highlighted ongoing modernization of Pakistan’s submarine fleet. “In keeping with Hangor’s proud legacy, eight advanced Hangor-class submarines will soon join the Pakistan Navy, enhancing our operational capabilities and readiness to face any threat,” he said.

On this day in 1971, PNS Hangor made history by sinking INS Khukri and damaging INS Kirpan—the first successful submarine attack on a warship since World War II and the only modern attack by a conventional submarine. This achievement is celebrated as both a tactical and strategic milestone in Pakistan’s naval history.