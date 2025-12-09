These Popular Tourist Spots In Pakistan Are Now Closed Due To Heavy Snowfall

PESHAWAR – Winter tightens its icy grip over northern Pakistan, breathtaking valleys of Naran are turned from tourist havens into forbidden zones. Authorities closed region entirely to visitors. With temperatures plunging and police checkpoints withdrawn, even the bravest travelers must now turn back.

In dramatic move to safeguard lives, KP government fully closed some of its most popular tourist destinations. The road from Kaghan’s Palderan to Babusar Top has been shut to all traffic due to heavy snowfall, leaving travelers stranded at Kaghan.

Kaghan and Naran valleys are now completely off-limits to tourists and outsiders, as extreme cold and plunging temperatures pose a serious threat to human life.

DC Mansehra issued an urgent advisory, urging travelers heading to northern areas to use the Karakoram Highway (KKH) instead, and to treat all other routes as closed. The district administration recalled police personnel from the Naran police station to protect them from the harsh cold wave. All police check posts beyond Kaghan have been temporarily dismantled, leaving these areas without any security presence.

DC office officially notified the complete closure of the Shahirah–Kaghan road up to Babusar Top. Tourists coming to witness the snow in Kaghan will now only be able to travel up to Kaghan itself.

Kaghan and Naran valleys will remain closed until spring, with even harsher cold expected in the coming months. To protect human lives, high-altitude areas across the region will stay off-limits to outsiders.