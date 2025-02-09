Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Wildlife officials seek action against YouTuber Rajab Butt for flouting court orders

LAHORE More trouble ahead for TikTok star Rajab Butt, as Punjab Wildlife officials are gearing up to take legal action against social media sensation who failed to comply with a court order to produce monthly wildlife conservation videos.

A local court directed Rajab to create a video every month during the first week for the year, to educate masses on wildlife protection. However, the YouTuber Butt neither shared any videos nor utilized the materials provided by the Wildlife Department.

Punjab Wildlife officials lamented Butt’s non-compliance, saying they got no choice but to pursue further legal measures. We will inform the court and request appropriate action against Rajab Butt, officials said. Pakistani internet star previously came under scrutiny when he was found to be illegally keeping a lion cub, a wedding gift, which led to legal action from Punjab Wildlife.

The court imposed a large fine, and responsibility to create wildlife awareness videos. Butt chose the third option, committing to use his social media influence to raise awareness of wildlife conservation.

Despite his commitment, he missed the February deadline for his first video, prompting wildlife officials to seek further legal intervention to ensure the court’s order is followed.

YouTuber Rajab Butt faces arrest as another case filed for ‘disrespecting Namaz’

