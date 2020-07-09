UK Visa Application Centres in Pakistan re-opening form July 27

ISLAMABAD - UK Visas and Immigration is beginning a phased resumption of services from July 27 and its Visa Application Centres in Pakistan will be opened from the same date.

“Customers, who were unable to attend an earlier appointment, can now log into their account to book a new appointment. Customers who have completed their application on GOV.UK, but didn’t previously book an appointment at the Visa Application Centre, can also do so from today,” read an official statement.

Visa Application Centre in Mirpur will remain closed.

Customers visiting the centres have been asked to observe physical distancing and undergo temperature checks, besides there are required to wear facemasks, subject to local authority guidelines.

“Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever (higher than 38 degrees Celsius), cough or difficulty breathing will be helped to reschedule their application submission for another day and will be advised to seek medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility of their choice,” it added.

Please also be aware, that due to restrictions still in place globally, we are not currently able to offer the following services:

It also said that services that include Super Priority Visa, Priority Visa Service (visit), Priority Visa for Settlement Service and Walk-in services are currently abandoned.

“We strongly advise all customers to purchase Courier Return of their documents, so they do not have to visit the Visa Application Centre again, after a decision is made.”

Overseas British Passport Applications

If you’re a British national and you wish to renew or apply for a British passport from Pakistan; please visit gov.uk/overseas-passports for details on how to do this.

The statement said that there are new rules in place for entering the UK because of coronavirus (COVID-19), adding that travelers should check latest information before leaving.