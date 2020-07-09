UN publicises 3rd communication to India on occupied Jammu and Kashmir
Web Desk
05:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
UNITED NATIONS – United Nations Special Rapporteurs have made public their third communication forwarded to India since August 5, last year when Narendra Modi-led fascist government repealed special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the communication, UN expressed grave concern over excessive use of force by Indian troops and police personnel and ill treatment of Kashmiris during arrests and detentions.

The UN urged Indian government to conduct a prompt and impartial investigation if it has not done so already into the allegations of arbitrary killings, torture and ill-treatment and to prosecute suspected perpetrators.

