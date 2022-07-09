NEPRA hikes electricity tariff by Rs1.55 per unit

09:37 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
NEPRA hikes electricity tariff by Rs1.55 per unit
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the electricity tariff by Rs1.55 per unit on account of quarterly adjustment for the last financial year.

“Summary to increase electricity charges has been sent to the federal government for approval. The new charges will be applied from July if approval is given,” said NEPRA in a statement.

The FCA will be charged with the bill of July 2022 if it is approved by the federal government, which is making efforts to revive the $6 billion IMF loan programme.

The latest hike in power tariff will impose an additional burden of over Rs45 billion on consumers.

However, the increase in electricity charges will not apply to K-Electric customers.

Earlier this month, NEPRA approved Rs9.42 per unit increase in electricity price for consumers of K-Electric. 

The power tariff has been hiked in wake of the monthly fuel charges adjustment for the month of May. K-Electric will be able to collect additional Rs380 billion after the latest hike. 

