02:24 PM | 31 May, 2022
Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs3.99 per unit
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday increased the electricity tariff by Rs3.99 per unit on account of the fuel cost adjustment for April 2022.

According to a notification, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs4.5 per unit.

The FCA for April 202e will be charged with the bill of June 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for the lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

CPPA said that a total of 12.55 billion units worth Rs133 billion were produced in previous month. 

The latest hike in power tariff will impose an additional burden of over Rs51 billion on consumers. 

Meanwhile, the federal government is considering an option to increase electricity prices by Rs8 per unit from July in order to revive the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

