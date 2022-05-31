Rabia Butt's latest video wins hearts

Lollywood diva Rabia Butt has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion vicinity.

This comes as no surprise given that the supermodel is drop-dead gorgeous and her impeccable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.

This time around, the Pehli si Muhabbat star got candid about how she had the privilege to help a family by paying off their debts. Penning a long note, Rabia narrated in detail the ordeals and tribulation of the poor man whose video she shared simultaneously.

