Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania expresses deep sorrow over his sudden death
The news of MNA and TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain's death has been making headlines and the internet is being filled with reactions of shock, grief and heartbreak over his sudden death.
Liaquat's third wife Dania Malik also took to her official instagram and expressed grief over Hussain's death and prayed for his forgiveness.
A few weeks earlier, Dania had accused her ex-spouse Aamir of ‘vile acts’ and termed it a reason behind filing a divorce. However, after recrimination, Liaquat ‘forgave’ his third wife and announced leaving Pakistan.
Earlier today, the former PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) was found dead at home. He was 49. He was married thrice. Aamir was rushed to a private hospital after he was found unresponsive at his house. He was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
