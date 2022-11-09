TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with sister Alishbah Anjum goes viral

TikTok's stars Jannat Mirza and Alishbah Anjum's unprecedented popularity has the power to storm the internet with just one video.

This time around, the sister duo’s latest video is spreading like wildfire online. The aforementioned video is garnering its fair hair of attention as it hints towards the adorable sibling bond.

Shared on Instagram, the TikTok video shows Alishbah and Jannat sitting in a car where the latter gets annoyed at sharing her space.

Keeping it classy, Mirza and Anjum's fun video left her massive fans rolling with laughter with her new social media video.

Mirza is the most followed Pakistani Tiktoker. She is closely followed by sister Alishba Anjum. Following the footsteps of her sister, Sehar has also joined TikTok and she also got engaged.

On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.