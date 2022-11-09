Mathira gets candid about plastic surgery rumours

Mathira has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The bold and beautiful host was recently spotted in Frieha Altaf's podcast FWhy. She got candid about being a single mother to three boys and how the conservative society sees her for her outspoken and unapologetically bold personality.

Never one to shy away from making an explosive remark, Mathira revealed that while she never had gone under the knife for cosmetic concerns, she did recently have liposuction surgery.

Mathira shared that she is generally said to have gotten implants on her back and chest area but it is just that she has gained weight. She was in a bad car accident in 2019 and she had to take steroids that caused her weight to grow. She said that she has had lip fillers and nose job and she has done liposuction to gain a shape but that is it.

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother in a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan due to unrest in that country.