Mathira gets candid about plastic surgery rumours
Web Desk
07:00 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Mathira gets candid about plastic surgery rumours
Source: Instagram
Share

Mathira has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The bold and beautiful host was recently spotted in Frieha Altaf's podcast FWhy. She got candid about being a single mother to three boys and how the conservative society sees her for her outspoken and unapologetically bold personality.

Never one to shy away from making an explosive remark, Mathira revealed that while she never had gone under the knife for cosmetic concerns, she did recently have liposuction surgery.  

Mathira shared that she is generally said to have gotten implants on her back and chest area but it is just that she has gained weight. She was in a bad car accident in 2019 and she had to take steroids that caused her weight to grow. She said that she has had lip fillers and nose job and she has done liposuction to gain a shape but that is it. 

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother in a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan due to unrest in that country.

Mathira reveals how her father's betrayal led to ... 10:59 PM | 8 Nov, 2022

Bold and beautiful Mathira was recently spotted in Frieha Altaf's podcast FWhy and the social media celebrity ended up ...

More From This Category
Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World ...
08:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar jumps to brother Danyal's defense over ...
05:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with ...
06:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas leaves fans spellbound with new ...
06:38 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar to play politician in upcoming project
08:20 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Fiza Ali shares a dreadful childhood habit that ...
03:20 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup final after 13 years
08:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr