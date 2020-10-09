Tecno Camon 16 premier Pre-Orders to go Live today in Pakistan

LAHORE - The internationally renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, has announced its all-new special edition of the Camon series, Camon 16 Premier.

The phone is available on Pre-Order at TECNO’s official website and AirKart Online shop for only PKR 39,999. This is TECNO’s special edition and limited stock is available for pre-orders. TECNO is offering a pair of TWS headphones worth PKR 3,999 to its pre-order customers for free.

The new Camon 16 Premier is ready for pre-orders from October 9, 2020, till October 15, 2020. The Photography King, Camon 16 Premier, is a treat for the fans with 64MP Quad Rear Camera, 48MP Dual front Camera, 33W Fast Charging, and Helio G90T processor. Everyone wants to get their hands on the new phone as soon as possible. The phone is available for pre-order and will be in the offline market after October 15, 2020, but only on TECNO Official dealers.

Creek Ma, General Manager of TECNO said: “Very excited to bring this Camon 16 Premier for our fans. We have limited stock for our special fans who can easily Pre-order it and enjoy a free wireless headphone set as well. The phone contains high-end flagship features and is available at a very convenient price. We at TECNO are looking forward to this product sale and are hopeful that our fans are going to love it as always.”

Pre-ordering is a trend these days and TECNO has given its customers this facility to get their most demanded phone from TECNO Official web page: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/pk/home/#/ and AirKart Online shop. So what are we waiting for? Pre-Order at AirKart Online shop now!