There is nothing more unpatriotic than throwing your rubbish on the ground: Shaniera Akram

Earlier this week, took to Twitter to draw attention towards the excessive amount of garbage dumped on Karachi beach.

Sharing a daunting image of the Clifton beach loaded with trash, Shaniera said "I’m sick of this. We clean the beach, again and again, only to have the city’s garbage dumped in our sea & sewerage lines, which eventually washes up on our shore.”

"I will not even be going to the beach anymore. I’ve had enough. This is an embarrassment to our country. We should be ashamed,” she added with immense disappointment.

She further talked about how Pakistani’s take pride in everything they do, but the current situation is an embarrassment for the nation.

“We take pride in everything, our families, neighbours, friends, offices, homes, gardens, etc., however, the situation in Karachi is sad, to say the least.”

The activist continues to lament the state of Karachi’s Seaview beach. According to Shaniera, littering is truly one of the most unpatriotic things to do.

There is nothing more unpatriotic than throwing your rubbish on the ground! You wouldn’t do it in another another country so why do it in your own 🇵🇰 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 8, 2020

Taking to Twitter, she said, "There is nothing more unpatriotic than throwing your rubbish on the ground! You wouldn’t do it in another another country so why do it in your own?"

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!