Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 09, 2022
09:16 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 09, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|218.9
|221.15
|Euro
|EUR
|216
|218
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|244
|248
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|59.5
|60.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|57.7
|58.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|143.02
|144.27
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|592.52
|597.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|162.33
|163.68
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.31
|31.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.39
|29.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.38
|28.73
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.71
|2.79
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.15
|1.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|718.06
|723.06
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|48.04
|48.49
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|126.26
|127.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|20.86
|21.16
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|578.53
|583.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.21
|61.71
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|155.92
|157.22
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.06
|20.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|225.18
|226.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- Pakistan's Abdullah Chandio knocks out Indian fighter in maiden BKK ...11:44 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
- President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow teachings of Prophet ...11:08 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Roof collapse crushes woman, 8 children to death in Diamer10:41 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
- T20 tri-series: New Zealand opt to field first against Bangladesh in ...10:16 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal09:44 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Another Indian actress quits industry for Islam
09:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I becomes third highest-grossing ...11:54 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'03:55 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Sushmita Sen to play a trans-activist in upcoming web-series ...04:21 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022