Aima Baig and Designer Zain Ahmed break silence on separation rumours

KARACHI – Rumors of a possible separation between famous singer Aima Baig and her husband, renowned fashion designer Zain Ahmed, gained traction after Zain made unexpected changes to his Instagram account.

He unfollowed his wife and deleted their wedding photos without providing any explanation, leading fans and social media users to speculate about a possible rift between the couple.

The news spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with many questioning the status of the couple’s relationship. During this time, Aima remained silent, which only fueled further speculation about the state of their marriage.

However, Zain Ahmed recently took to Instagram to clarify the situation. In a lighthearted post featuring laughing emojis, he explained that the wedding pictures were not deleted, but instead, they had been transferred to his account’s archive folder due to technical glitches on Instagram.

He reassured followers that there was no issue between him and Aima, dismissing the separation rumors.

Zain and Aima got married at the end of last year, and this recent social media misunderstanding has now been cleared up, much to the relief of their fans.