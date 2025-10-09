Imran Khan orders PTI members to resign from Punjab Assembly committees

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has instructed party members to immediately resign from all standing committees of the Punjab Assembly, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail alongside Senator Ali Zafar after meeting Khan, Barrister Gohar said PTI currently oversees 14 committees in Punjab, and the decision to resign came directly from the party founder.

The directive is part of PTI’s broader political strategy, which includes boycotting the upcoming by-elections. Last month, PTI lawmakers also stepped down from the National Assembly and Senate standing committees on Khan’s instructions.

Barrister Gohar said this was his first meeting with the PTI founder in several days, confirming that Khan was in good health and high spirits. He added that the Toshakhana Two case trial has ended, with final arguments scheduled for October 13 and a verdict expected next week. He called it the fifth “fabricated” case against Khan, alleging political motives behind his imprisonment.

Gohar stated that after the new chief minister takes office, Khan will finalise the provincial cabinet, noting that the newly appointed CM was personally nominated by the PTI founder.

He urged KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to promptly accept outgoing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation to ensure a smooth transition and dismissed rumours of any internal party rift.

Gohar clarified that Khan did not consult him on the CM’s replacement but emphasized that the decision was entirely the founder’s prerogative and had full party backing.

The situation over Gandapur’s resignation remains unclear. Sources from the CM House said the resignation was submitted at the Governor House gate last night and acknowledged by staff. However, Governor Kundi, currently in Islamabad, told Geo News that he has not yet officially received it. He said the document will be reviewed legally and constitutionally once received, and any errors will lead to its return.

Senator Zafar added that Khan indicated the existing cabinet will remain in place for now, with possible changes later. He quoted Khan as saying that the change of CM was a constitutional matter and warned that any obstruction to the process would trigger a strong response.