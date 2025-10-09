Mother of five leaves family to marry TikTok friend without ‘Iddat’ in Lahore

LAHORE – A mother of five left her children and her first husband to marry a man she met on popular social media app TikTok.

Sana, a resident of Harbanspura, was presented in the Additional Sessions Judge Imran Khurshid’s court for a hearing.

Reports said Sana, who had left her home and children behind, was summoned by the court through police assistance.

During the hearing, she explained that she had obtained a Khula from her first husband, Shahbaz, and therefore could not continue living with him. However, Shahbaz claimed that he had no knowledge of Sana obtaining a divorce from the court.

As the court session proceeded, Sana’s children began crying uncontrollably. The children, particularly her eldest daughter and son, were visibly distressed and questioned, “How could our mother leave us?” Their cries echoed in the courtroom as the emotional scene unfolded.

After receiving the court’s permission, Sana left her children and walked out with her new husband, Abdul Rehman.

The heartbreaking moment saw her children reach out, unable to comprehend their mother’s decision to leave them for another man.

A legal point raised during the court hearing was that when a divorce (Khula) is granted, the woman must observe the ‘iddat’ period (a waiting period prescribed by Islamic law) and obtain a certificate from the Union Council.

However, it was revealed that Sana had neither observed the waiting period nor obtained the required certificate before marrying Abdul Rehman.