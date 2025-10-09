No Rallies, protests in Rawalpindi as garrison city under 4-Day security clampdown

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi city and adjourning areas have been placed under tight security restrictions as the district administration enforces Section 144 until October 11.

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema issued the notification, banning protests, rallies, processions, sit-ins, and demonstrations in the city. The order comes amid fears of violent incidents near sensitive and important installations, with authorities warning of possible disturbances.

Authorities also banned use of loudspeakers throughout Rawalpindi, aiming to prevent any escalation of tensions. The Section 144 enforcement is set for four days, but authorities have emphasized strict action against any violations.

Residents and commuters are urged to remain cautious as the city operates under heightened security, marking one of the strictest crackdowns in recent times.