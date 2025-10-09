PM calls Hamas-Israel agreement ‘historic opportunity’ for Gaza peace

ISLAMBAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said hailed the agreement of Hamas and Israel on first phase of the Gaza peace plan is a historic opportunity to secure lasting peace in the Middle East.

Taking to social media platform X, he said the announcement will bring an end to the genocide in Gaza.

He said President Trump’s leadership throughout the process of dialogue and negotiations reflects his unwavering commitment to world peace.

The resolute and wise leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye are also to be applauded for their untiring efforts to negotiate a deal.

“Most of all, we must all pay tribute to the Palestinian people—who have suffered in an unprecedented manner, one that should never, ever be repeated.

“I also note with grave concern, and strongly condemn, the recent provocations at Masjid Al Aqsa. The world must hold the occupiers and illegal settlers to account and prevent any further actions that undermine the enormous efforts made by President Trump to reduce tensions and pave the way for lasting peace,” he said.

“We will continue to work with partners, friends and the leaders of brotherly nations to ensure that peace, security and dignity for the Palestinian people are established in accordance with their wishes and UN resolutions.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said: “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our Peace Plan”.

Taking to Truth Social network, Trump further said: “This means that ALL of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

The deal, which is expected to be signed Thursday, includes the release of captives and prisoners as well as a surge of aid into war-torn Gaza after more than two years of genocide after Tel Aviv launched massive military action following Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel.