Saudi Arabia announces jobs for Pakistani doctors, nurses

ISLAMABAD – The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has announced significant employment opportunities for Pakistani medical professionals in Saudi Arabia.

According to a recent advertisement, a renowned healthcare institution in Saudi Arabia is looking to hire five consultant surgeons and 40 qualified nurses.

The positions are open to both male and female applicants, provided they meet the required educational and professional standards.

The consultant surgeon positions available include the following specialties: Retina Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Squint Surgery, and Oculoplastic Surgery. Applicants for these roles must hold board certification and at least five years of post-fellowship experience.

In addition, there are 40 nursing vacancies in various fields, including ICU, NICU, Emergency, and General Nursing. These positions are exclusively for female candidates under the age of 35, who possess a 16-year BSN degree and at least five years of relevant experience.

Interested candidates must submit their applications through the OEC by the deadline of October 24, 2025.