Seminar focuses on equipping youth to discern truth in digital age

ISLAMABAD – The Media Cell to Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) under the Press Information Department (PID) successfully organised a thought-provoking seminar on “Disinformation and Digital Media Literacy: Navigating Truth in the Age of Social Media”, aimed at equipping young people with critical tools to discern truth in the digital age.

The event took place at the Information Service Academy on Monday, where Director General, PID, Tahira Saeeda, attended the event as the chief guest. Executive Director General of the Information Service Academy, Imrana Wazir, and the Project Director of CVE, Shahid Imran Ranjha, also graced the occasion.

The seminar brought together media professionals, academia and students for a dynamic dialogue on the rising challenges posed by misinformation in today’s fast-paced online landscape.

Acclaimed journalist and media analyst Aoun Abbas Sahi, known for his investigative reporting, emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering media literacy and promoting factual integrity across digital platforms.

He highlighted the pivotal role of informed citizens in a democracy and encouraged young participants to be responsible digital consumers and creators. He also shed light on the consequences of disinformation on public perception, policy, and societal trust.

He shared real-world examples of journalistic integrity combating false narratives. He emphasised the importance of laws governing the country’s digital landscape. He said that the youth of Pakistan should be especially aware of laws such as PECA that govern the digital world in Pakistan.

Talal Chaudhary, CEO of TechJuice, shared insights into the evolving digital ecosystem and how tech platforms can be both sources of empowerment and misinformation.

He emphasised the importance of digital literacy as a foundational skill in the 21st century. He focused on the mechanism behind the various forms of misinformation and how truth can be distinguished from propaganda.

This seminar is part of CVE’s ongoing efforts to build an informed and digitally literate society, capable of navigating the complexities of modern media.