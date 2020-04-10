OPPO Issues advisory to its customers to fight against the Pandemic COVID-19

LAHORE - To undergo a pandemic at this time is a nightmare that everyone is living in at the moment in the country. Everyone is doing their best to fight against it. As a responsible brand of the country for the last five years, OPPO pledged to commit PKR 6.2 Million to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 last week.

To help dispel myths about coronavirus and to empower the public with the correct information needed to contain the outbreak of the disease, OPPO launched an awareness campaign on social media to educate communities about Coronavirus on a priority basis and to help them effectively combat the virus.

Through this campaign, the people will not only be able to understand the implications of the disease but will also be equipped to protect themselves from the virus. Information about the symptoms, precautions, and treatment of Coronavirus have been disseminated through all their digital media platforms. Hashtags like #OPPOStandsWithYou and #StayHomeStaySafe are being used to spread awareness about the cause. Being a smartphone company, OPPO has also given a complete guide on its social media on how to disinfect a phone as our phones tend to carry more germs.

How to protect yourself outside during COVID-19 outbreak? COVID-19 is a global pandemic, we all have to play our part to prevent further transmission, reduce the impacts of the outbreak and support our communities in the battles against this crisis. Watch and share these simple steps to follow when outside to protect yourself and others around you. #OPPOStandsWithYou #StayHomeStaySafe Posted by OPPO on Monday, April 6, 2020

So, stay home, and stay safe, for a brighter future.