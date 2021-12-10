Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 10 December 2021
09:58 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 10, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|178.5
|180.5
|Euro
|EUR
|200
|202
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|235.5
|238
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.25
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|47.5
|48
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125.5
|126.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139
|140.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128
|129.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Ramiz Raja heaps praise on Pakistan's consistency in recent series11:35 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
- ECP slaps Rs50,000 fine on Ali Amin Gandapur for violating election ...10:57 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December 202110:24 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:58 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Hidayat Khilji arrested for ‘abducting, filming obscene videos of ...09:32 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday
11:33 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam make it to Top Asian Celebrities list09:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Coke Studio 14 lineup revealed06:50 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Mahira Khan's new video with makeup artist wins hearts06:10 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021