Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,300.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold declined by Rs1,028 to reach Rs183,728.

In international market, the price of the precious metal declined by $8 to settle at $2,025 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold prices witnessed no change in domestic market of Pakistan. The per tola gold price remained unchanged at Rs215,500.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold remained unchanged at Rs184,756.