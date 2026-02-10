‘The Last Person Who Did Magic is not doing well’: Fakhar Alam goes viral with cryptic joke

LAHORE — Multan Sultans’ auction turned into media spectacle as host Fakhar Alam’s witty and sarcastic remarks sent social media into a frenzy.

Wali Technologies emerged victorious, winning team with record-breaking bid of Rs2.45 billion and immediately the team’s name changed to ‘Rawalpindi’.

The excitement reached fever pitch when Fakhar Alam, overjoyed by the astonishing bid, exclaimed, “How did your heart change? You’ve pulled off something extraordinary!” To this, Wali Technologies’ representative jokingly said, “You’ve worked magic.” Fakhar Alam fired back, dripping with humor, “The last person who performed magic isn’t doing so well these days, so don’t drag me into it!”.

یہ کون ھے جادو کرنے والا جسکے حالات اچھے نہیں ھیں؟

The high-profile auction was held at Lahore’s Expo Center, attended by cricket heavyweights including PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, and legendary Pakistani batsman Zaheer Abbas.

The bidding for Multan Sultans started at Rs1.82 billion, following record-breaking sales of two new franchises, Hyderabad and Sialkot.

After a meticulous technical review by Pakistan Cricket Board, five groups were approved for the auction: DSM (Daharki Sugar Mills), Wali Technologies, CD Ventures, Particle Igniter, and M Next, all vying for a chance to own one of Pakistan’s most iconic cricket franchises.