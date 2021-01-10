Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-10- Updated 08:30 AM
09:58 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.5
|160.2
|Euro
|EUR
|193
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|214
|217
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43
|43.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42
|42.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|404.8
|406.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|124
|126
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.75
|24.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.1
|25.4
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.55
|17.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.16
|2.23
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|501.5
|504
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|39.25
|39.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|106.5
|107.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|18.35
|18.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|411
|413
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.55
|42.9
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118
|120
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.45
|18.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|180.8
|181.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.25
|5.35
- Gradual restoration of power underway, full restoration will take few ...11:43 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Major power breakdown in Pakistan causes partial internet blackout, ...11:07 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran condoles Seth Abid’s death10:44 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Power supply partially restored after major power breakdown across ...10:02 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:58 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
'Cobra' – India's Irfan Pathan makes acting debut as Interpol officer (Watch teaser)
10:06 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Celebs celebrate Trump’s exile from Twitter08:42 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Hania Aamir becomes victim of moral policing after viral dance video09:49 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Ertuğrul star Celal Al says 'Kashmir is Pakistan'06:20 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021