Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 January 2022
Web Desk
08:36 AM | 10 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,050 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 93,590 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,085.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Karachi PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Islamabad PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Peshawar PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Quetta PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Sialkot PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Attock PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Gujranwala PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Jehlum PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Multan PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Bahawalpur PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Gujrat PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Nawabshah PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Chakwal PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Hyderabad PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Nowshehra PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Sargodha PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Faisalabad PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485
Mirpur PKR 119,050 PKR 1,485

