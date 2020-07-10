Compliance of party manifesto backbone for existence, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that compliance of manifesto and discipline are backbone for the very existence of a party.

While talking with Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline Salman Aftab in Islamabad, Imran Khan said ensuring party's discipline should be the top priority of all members. The Prime Minister said no one is allowed to disobey party's regulations.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline.