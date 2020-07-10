Compliance of party manifesto backbone for existence, says PM Imran
Web Desk
09:13 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
Compliance of party manifesto backbone for existence, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that compliance of manifesto and discipline are backbone for the very existence of a party. 

While talking with Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline Salman Aftab in Islamabad, Imran Khan said ensuring party's discipline should be the top priority of all members. The Prime Minister said no one is allowed to disobey party's regulations.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline.

More From This Category
School of Tomorrow – The world’s premier ...
10:11 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
PM Imran intervenes as PIA suffers setbacks over ...
09:53 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
Punjab’s youngest MPA Sania Ashiq tests ...
08:53 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
Covid-19: Parks, recreational places to remain ...
08:03 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
Subsidy announced for first 100,000 units of Naya ...
07:57 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
Coronavirus — German Embassy makes announcement ...
06:51 PM | 10 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahmad Shah becomes youngest Pakistani to receive two YouTube play buttons
11:26 AM | 10 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr