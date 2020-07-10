Compliance of party manifesto backbone for existence, says PM Imran
09:13 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that compliance of manifesto and discipline are backbone for the very existence of a party.
While talking with Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline Salman Aftab in Islamabad, Imran Khan said ensuring party's discipline should be the top priority of all members. The Prime Minister said no one is allowed to disobey party's regulations.
He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline.
- School of Tomorrow – The world’s premier schools & societies ...10:11 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran intervenes as PIA suffers setbacks over license scandal09:53 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Punjab’s youngest MPA Sania Ashiq tests positive for coronavirus08:53 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Covid-19: Parks, recreational places to remain closed on Eidul Azha ...08:03 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Subsidy announced for first 100,000 units of Naya Pakistan housing ...07:57 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
Ahmad Shah becomes youngest Pakistani to receive two YouTube play buttons
11:26 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after disappearance on boat trip ...01:41 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama to speak at UN's ...11:55 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
- I will not no longer do item songs in films: Sadaf Sabzwari11:45 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020