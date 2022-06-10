PAKvWI – All-rounder Nawaz takes four wickets as Pakistan beat West Indies to seal ODI series

MULTAN – All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz picked four wickets as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second one-day international in the Southern Punjab city of Multan on Friday.

As a result, Pakistan has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 276, the visitors were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19. Mohammad Wasim also chipped in, taking 3-34 on his comeback.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (77) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat.

Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third ODI takes place on Sunday.

They have now 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.

West Indies bowler Akeal Hosein managed to take three wickets.

On Wednesday, Babar Azam’s record-breaking 103 runs innings helped Pakistan draw first blood against the West Indies in Multan series.