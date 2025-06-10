Pakistan Stock Exchange hits New High driven by Budget 2025-26 optimism

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week on a bullish note after Eid ul Azha break, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing by over 800 points on June 10.

Investors rallied ahead of much-anticipated federal budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, expected to be presented later today. By noon, KSE-100 Index was recorded at 122,423, up 809.11 points or 0.64pc, reflecting strong investor confidence across key sectors.

Market witnessed buying in commercial banks, fertilizer producers, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and refinery stocks. Major gainers included PRL, WAFI, MARI, OGDC, POL, HBL, MCB, and MEBL—all of which contributed to the market’s upward momentum.

The rally comes as Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb prepares to unveil the federal budget for FY2025–26, with an estimated outlay of Rs17.6 trillion. The budget will be presented in the National Assembly today, while the Finance Bill 2024 is set to be laid before the Senate, as per constitutional requirements under Article 73.

Market optimism has also been supported by hopes of a potential agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Last week, the PSX maintained a positive trajectory, with the KSE-100 Index rising by 1,950 points or 1.6%, closing at 121,641 points. Trading was limited to four sessions due to the Eid holiday on Friday, June 6.