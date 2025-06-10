Sana Mir becomes first Pakistani woman inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

In a historic first for Pakistan, former national women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to receive this prestigious honour.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 2024 inductees during a special ceremony held at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, just ahead of the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s. Mir joins an illustrious group of global cricket icons, including MS Dhoni (India), Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla (South Africa), Matthew Hayden (Australia), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), and Sarah Taylor (England).

A Trailblazer for Pakistani Women in Cricket

Mir, 38, represented Pakistan from 2005 to 2020 in 226 international matches across all formats. She retired as Pakistan’s leading ODI wicket-taker with 151 wickets and second-highest in T20Is with 89 wickets. A reliable all-rounder, she also scored over 2,400 runs in white-ball cricket and led Pakistan to two Asian Games gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

Her groundbreaking career includes several milestones:

First Pakistani woman to take 100 ODI wickets

Ranked World No. 1 ODI bowler in 2018

First Asian woman to feature in 100 T20 Internationals

Beyond her playing record, Mir was recognised by the ICC for her advocacy work, especially around mental health, body positivity, and women’s empowerment, as well as her active role during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has served on the ICC Women’s Committee and was recently appointed ambassador for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.