UN demands probe into killing of PTI worker in police custody

The United Nations (UN) has demanded a probe into the alleged killing of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in police custody.

A PTI worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and the PTI supporters clashed outside the Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park couple of days ago. The deceased worker was the resident of Jahangir Town, Lahore.

Farhan Haq, the vice spokesperson for UN Chief Antonio Guetress in his statement said the matter of the killing of a PTI worker in alleged police torture should be investigated.

People enjoy the right to peaceful protest in the world, and those who attacked the participants should be made accountable, the statement said.

The UN chief in his statement urged for restraint to defuse the situation.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib, while talking to journalists in Lahore, said that a PTI activist namely Ali Bilal was hit by a teargas shell fired by the police officials, whereas, he was subjected to brutal torture.

On the other hand, the Punjab government spokesperson said that 11 police personnel were injured including Sabzazar and Township DSPs, SHO by the violence of PTI workers at Zaman Park.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi took notice of the death and ordered an investigation into the incident.