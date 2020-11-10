PM Imran's adviser Shahzad Akbar summoned in 10-year-old's murder case
Web Desk
07:29 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
PM Imran's adviser Shahzad Akbar summoned in 10-year-old's murder case
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on November 26, in a matter pertaining to implementation on recommendations of judicial inquiry committee in murder case of ten-year old girl Farishta.

A bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case when it also summoned joint secretary Ministry of National Health Services and its director general on next date of hearing.

The high court also sought implementation report from all ministries regarding the recommendations.

During the course of proceeding, the bench remarked that the government even couldn't develop a proper prosecution system in capital.

The court used to see on daily basis that what was happening around.

The bench remarked that the police investigation system was also ridiculous. The country had all sort of law but it needed just implementations.

The court noted that challan had been submitted in Farishta murder case but trial couldn't be started even after one and a half year.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till November 26.

