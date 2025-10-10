María Corina Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelans, Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado issued a major statement after winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, sparking celebration across the United States.

According to international media, María Corina — a symbol of Venezuela’s democratic struggle — surprised the world with her first remarks after receiving the prestigious award.

In her statement, she dedicated the prize to the brave people of Venezuela and to “friends who supported our dream of freedom,” including former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Machado said the people of Venezuela have been fighting against oppression and authoritarian forces for years, and international voices have kept the flame of hope alive throughout this struggle.

With emotion, she added, “We stand at the door of victory. This award is not mine — it belongs to every citizen who never gave up despite hunger, prison, threats, and exile.”

It is worth noting that Donald Trump, during his presidency, openly supported democracy in Venezuela — a reason why María Corina described him as a “friend of freedom.”

The Nobel Committee received 338 nominations for this year’s Peace Prize, including Trump’s, but ultimately chose María Corina Machado as the laureate.