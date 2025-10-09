Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 to host over 2,300 exhibitors from 118 countries

SHARJAH – The 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will open on November 5 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, organisers announced on Thursday.

Held under the theme “Between You and a Book”, the 12-day fair — organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) — will feature more than 1,200 events and activities with the participation of 250 guests from 66 nations, including acclaimed authors, artists, and intellectuals.

Speaking at a press conference, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said the fair continues to reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting books as a bridge between cultures and civilisations.

He noted that the theme captures the “intimate relationship between readers and books, where every reading experience becomes part of one’s personal journey of self-discovery.”

Greece Named Guest of Honour

This year, Greece has been named the Guest of Honour, with a delegation of 70 writers, poets, and cultural figures presenting a programme of literature, art, and music. The Greek National Pavilion, inspired by ancient architecture, will showcase 600 titles from 58 publishers, alongside workshops, performances, and culinary events celebrating Hellenic culture.

Panagiotis Kougiou, Chargé d’Affaires of the Greek Embassy in the UAE, said the recognition “strengthens the cultural bridge between Greece and the UAE” and highlights shared values of dialogue and artistic exchange.

Workshops and New Features

The 2025 edition will host 750 workshops led by 28 experts in Arabic and English, covering creative writing, editing, and publishing.

New additions include a ‘Pop-Up Academy’ for interactive discussions, the UK’s ‘Poetry Pharmacy’, offering poetic “prescriptions” for visitors, and a ‘Podcast Station’ showcasing popular Arabic shows such as Asmar, Karakpodcast and Kirsi Al Ithnayn.

The fair will also feature the Thriller Festival, from November 8–11, in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York, with sessions by authors such as Omar Shahid Hamid, Ragnar Jónasson, Araminta Hall, and Jennifer Hillier.

Prominent Authors to Attend

Among the international guests confirmed are Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Nigeria), Prof Carlo Rovelli (Italy), Paul Lynch (Ireland), Dr Julie Smith (UK), Gaia Vince (UK/Australia), and Armen Adamjan (USA).

Arab participants include Zahi Hawass, Dhafer L’Abidine, Mo Gawdat, Khaled El Sawy, and Jumana Haddad, alongside several Emirati authors and poets.

Supporting the Global Publishing Industry

The fair will also host several professional events aimed at strengthening the publishing ecosystem.

The 15th Sharjah Publishers Conference, from November 2–4, will convene publishers, agents, and industry experts for 30 workshops and business meetings.

A Publishers’ Training Programme, held in collaboration with New York University on November 1, will focus on audio publishing, international sales, and business growth, with 161 participants from around the world, including 75 from Africa.

In addition, the 12th Sharjah International Library Conference, from November 8–10, organised with the American Library Association, will gather over 400 librarians and professionals to discuss trends in library sciences and reading promotion.

Cultural Exchange and Partnerships

The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority will provide comprehensive media coverage across its television and radio networks.

Among the fair’s official partners are E& (Official Partner), Arada (Development Partner), Invest Bank, Bank of Sharjah, Expo Centre Sharjah, and Sharjah Airport.

To facilitate visitor access, shuttle services will operate between Dubai and Sharjah Aquarium Station, with designated parking at Al Qasba and Sharjah Aquarium, in addition to multi-storey facilities at the Expo Centre.