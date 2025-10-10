Suicide bomber among three terrorists neutralised in Dera Ismail Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Security forces successfully repelled a terrorist attack on the Police Training Centre in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday evening, killing three armed assailants including a suspected suicide bomber, officials confirmed.

According to police sources, militants belonging to the proscribed group Fitna al-Khawarij attempted to storm the facility using heavy weaponry. The attackers opened fire from multiple directions, sparking intense gunfire that lasted for several hours.

One of the attackers detonated an explosive vest near the entrance of the training centre, causing a loud blast heard across nearby residential areas. Police officers stationed inside swiftly returned fire, killing three militants before they could penetrate the main compound.

Additional contingents from the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines were rushed to the site to reinforce the security perimeter and assist in the ongoing clearance operation. The entire zone around the training facility was cordoned off as bomb disposal units scanned for possible secondary explosives.

A police spokesperson said that District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmad Sahabzada, personally supervised the counter-assault operation, coordinating from the command post throughout the confrontation. Emergency medical and rescue teams were placed on high alert as the situation unfolded.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies remain on heightened alert amid intelligence warnings of possible militant regrouping near the Afghan border.