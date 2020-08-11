National Minorities Day being marked today
ISLAMABAD - National Minorities Day being observed across the country today (Tuesday).
In a message on the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed upon the nation to maintain the spirit of tolerance, social equality and brotherhood in the society by shunning all prejudices.
He said on this day, we all reiterate that individually every Pakistani citizen will meet duties of looking after their fellow countrymen.
The President reaffirmed that all communities residing in the country will be treated and respected equally so that the country can further march on the path of progress and development, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said the day has great significance in the history of Pakistan as the whole nation reaffirmed its commitment with the promise made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947 in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan to safeguarding the rights of minorities.


