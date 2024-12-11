Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi jump up in ICC T20I rankings

Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Afridi Jump Up In Icc T20i Rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have moved up in latest T20I rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Mohammad Rizwan jumped two places to move to sixth on the list for batters and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi gained six spots to jump to 20th for bowlers.

However, Babar Azam slipped two places to drop to seventh place. It comes after his unimpressive performance in first T20I against South Africa on Tuesday when he was dismissed for duck.

Meanwhile, Joe Root’s reign as the best player in the world is over as rising England star Harry Brook confirmed his climb to the top by claiming the No.1 spot for the first time on the latest ICC Men’s Test Batter Rankings.

Brook overtakes Root to snatch the premier Test batter ranking on the back of his eighth Test century against New Zealand in Wellington last week, with the England right-hander now holding on to a narrow one-point advantage over his more experienced teammate at the top of the rankings list.

The rise of Brook to a total of 898 rating points is just one more than Root’s current haul of 897 and sees the 25-year-old join India great Sachin Tendulkar with the equal 34th highest rating of all time for Test batters.

Root has held top spot since he leapfrogged former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in July this year and has been in the premier position a total of nine times over his glittering career.

Brook managed scores of 123 and 55 during England’s impressive 323-run triumph over the Black Caps at Basin Reserve and Root – who managed innings of three and 106 in the same contest – had no hesitation in nominating his successor as the best player in the world after the match.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.15 293.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 351.5 355
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.4 76.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.25 180.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.6 199
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand $ 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.75 209.75
SEK Swedish Krone 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 312.71 315.46
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search