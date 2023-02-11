Search

Amna Ilyas comes under fire for recreating controversial selfie

Web Desk 06:42 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
The year 2022 was marked by a viral meme that took social media by storm. The meme was triggered by a selfie posted by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, in which he was seen posing with contraband burning in the background. The purpose of the selfie was to raise awareness and promote a "war on drugs".

Film actor and supermodel Amna Ilyas recently posted a selfie that was eerily similar to Siddiqui's, along with a video from a narcotics burning site of the Pakistan Coast Guards. The video showed disposal of a large amount of contraband seized during various operations.

"It was a treat to celebrate the determined efforts of the Pakistani Coast Guards in their fight to eliminate drugs and contraband from society!! Perhaps we could have found a different way to dispose of contraband but it still keeps the brave sentiment of saying NO to drugs!! Highly honoured to have raised a salute to our determined Pakistan Coast Guards!!" captioned the Baaji star.

After the picture and a video were shared online, the internet became abuzz with activity as netizens had a field day with the actor's recreation of Siddiqui's selfie. While some poked fun at the actor, others expressed their criticism towards her participation in environmentally harmful activity.

On the work front, Ilyas was recently seen in Driven, Baaji and Ready, Steady, No!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

