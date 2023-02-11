Amna Ilyas comes under fire for recreating controversial selfie

The year 2022 was marked by a viral meme that took social media by storm. The meme was triggered by a selfie posted by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, in which he was seen posing with contraband burning in the background. The purpose of the selfie was to raise awareness and promote a "war on drugs".
Film actor and supermodel Amna Ilyas recently posted a selfie that was eerily similar to Siddiqui's, along with a video from a narcotics burning site of the Pakistan Coast Guards. The video showed disposal of a large amount of contraband seized during various operations.
"It was a treat to celebrate the determined efforts of the Pakistani Coast Guards in their fight to eliminate drugs and contraband from society!! Perhaps we could have found a different way to dispose of contraband but it still keeps the brave sentiment of saying NO to drugs!! Highly honoured to have raised a salute to our determined Pakistan Coast Guards!!" captioned the Baaji star.
After the picture and a video were shared online, the internet became abuzz with activity as netizens had a field day with the actor's recreation of Siddiqui's selfie. While some poked fun at the actor, others expressed their criticism towards her participation in environmentally harmful activity.
After Adnan Siddiqui now it's Amna Ilyas???? pic.twitter.com/aEHBDldmFS— Ali (@altaza_) February 11, 2023
On the work front, Ilyas was recently seen in Driven, Baaji and Ready, Steady, No!
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
