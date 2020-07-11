Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
MUMBAI – Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he confirmed on Twitter.
The legendary actor announced on Saturday that he has been shifted to Mumbai’s Nanvati hospital, while his family's test results were awaited.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
Reports in Indian media suggest that the 77-year-old artist is “stable.”
Big B last played a role in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana.
