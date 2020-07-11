Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
11:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
MUMBAI – Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he confirmed on Twitter.

The legendary actor announced on Saturday that he has been shifted to Mumbai’s Nanvati hospital, while his family's test results were awaited.

Reports in Indian media suggest that the 77-year-old artist is “stable.”

Big B last played a role in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
11:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020

