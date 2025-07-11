Govt ‘plans’ to build 16-kilometer motorway from Lahore to Raiwind

ISLAMABAD – A 16-kilometer-long motorway will be constructed from Lahore to Raiwind, it was revealed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning.

The meeting chaired by Quratulain Marri discussed details of various development projects.

Officials from the Ministry of Planning stated that in the previous fiscal year, expenditures of one trillion rupees were made under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). In the current fiscal year’s PSDP, 55 unapproved projects have been included, for which the Planning Commission will issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) after a thorough review.

During the meeting, officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA) stated that a 16-kilometer motorway will be built from Lahore to Raiwind, upon which Quratulain Marri questioned, “Are you building a motorway just for one house?”

She stated that the cost of this project will be borne by the provincial government, while the NHA is currently conducting a land survey.

It was also informed during the meeting that Rs100 billion have been allocated for the N-5 Highway in Balochistan, while foreign aid is available for seven highway projects. For the construction of the M-6 Motorway, the Islamic Development Bank will provide financial support for three sections, while two more sections will be built under public-private partnership.

Apart from the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, the existing GT Road along the route will also be upgraded.

Chairperson Quratulain Marri said that no new motorway should be constructed in Punjab until ongoing motorways in other provinces are completed.