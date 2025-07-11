Court moved to probe Actress Humaira Asghar’s death as ‘Murder’

KARACHI – Mystery surrounding the tragic death of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali has taken dramatic turn, as new legal moves and explosive allegations fuel growing suspicions of foul play.

A high-stakes petition filed in Karachi Sessions Court called for the former Tamasha contestant’s death to be probed as a possible murder, and not natural occurrence. The petitioner claims the circumstances are deeply suspicious, pointing to video footage that allegedly suggests something shaky.

Even more damning is actress’s estranged relationship with her family, now being cited as red flag worthy of serious investigation.

Acting swiftly, the court summoned reports from all concerned authorities and set a strict deadline of July 16. The petition does not just question narrative, and demands that Humaira’s family be probed. It also mentioned two senior law enforcement officials, SSP South and SHO Gizri, as respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, Karachi resident Dr. Syeda Kainat lodged complaint through PM Complaint Portal, alleging that Humaira was the victim of premeditated conspiracy orchestrated by powerful individuals. She claims the deceased was pressured, isolated, and forcibly given alcohol and meth.

Adding to the mystery, Humaira reportedly been completely cut off from her close friends and associates for over eight months prior to her death, raising more red flags about the events leading up to her tragic end.

Karachi police however said the complaint lacks strong evidence and does not name specific suspects, The Inspector General of Sindh nonetheless ordered that these grave allegations be fully incorporated into active investigation. A fresh, widened inquiry is now underway.

As masses watches closely, demands for justice and transparency grow louder. What really happened to Humaira Asghar Ali? Was it an accident, or a meticulously orchestrated cover-up?