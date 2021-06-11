Shaukat Tarin presents Federal Finance Bill 2021-22 in Pakistan’s Senate
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday presented a copy of the Finance Bill 2021-22 in the Senate, seeking recommendations from the members of the upper house of parliament to be incorporated in the next fiscal year's budget.
During the session, chaired by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the opposition parties staged protest when Tarin presented the finance bill in the upper house of the Parliament.
The minister laid a copy of the Finance Bill, 2021, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of Pakistan in the house.
The chairman directed the members to submit their recommendations on the finance bill to the finance committee from June 14 (Monday). The recommendations would be sent to the National Assembly for including in the budget.
It comes after Tarin announced ‘a pro-people, business friendly and growth oriented’ federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22 with a total outlay of 8,487 billion rupees, in a chaotic session in the National Assembly.
