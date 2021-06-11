Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 June 2021
09:41 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 June 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,300 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,280 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 88,256 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs102,941 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Karachi PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Islamabad PKR 112,350 PKR 1,385
Peshawar PKR 112,400 PKR 1,385
Quetta PKR 112,450 PKR 1,385
Sialkot PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Attock PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Gujranwala PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Jehlum PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Multan PKR 112,440 PKR 1,385
Bahawalpur PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Gujrat PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Nawabshah PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Chakwal PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Hyderabad PKR 112,450 PKR 1,385
Nowshehra PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Sargodha PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385
Faisalabad PKR 112,450 PKR 1,385
Mirpur PKR 112,300 PKR 1,385

